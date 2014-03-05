Birdie the parakeet survives being sucked into a vacuum cleaner!

A New Jersey teen sues her parents in order for them to pay for her college tuition. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

The budget is being cut in Welsh. Officials there have agreed to cut their current budget in order to address a $300,000 shortfall.

Parents, what would you do if your teenager sued you for financial support? A New Jersey teen is doing just that – saying her parents forced her out of their home, and she can't support herself. She wants them to pay for her private school, living expenses, and future college tuition. The parents say she left home, because she didn't want to obey their rules.

A Houston-area couple accuses police of using unnecessary force. The mom and dad say officers used a stun gun on them in front of their children outside a birthday party.

Plus, are your children too groggy in the morning? If they're like most school-age kids in America, they're not getting the proper amount of sleep. We'll share how you can remedy the situation.

Birdie is a parakeet, and her human accidentally sucked up the poor bird while using an industrial vacuum! Poor Birdie is banged up and bruised but back at home after house cleaning goes terribly wrong.



Ben tells me we expect temperatures in the upper 40's to low 50's today, with showers returning this evening.



