Oberlin residents celebrate Mardi Gras with traditional run - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oberlin residents celebrate Mardi Gras with traditional run

OBERLIN, LA (KPLC) -

Despite the rain and cold Tuesday morning, Oberlin residents came out early for their annual traditional Mardi Gras run.

The run is a decades-old tradition folks in Oberlin use to mark this festive season. One of the riders said it's all about tradition.

"The rain came, the sleet, but we've been doing this the last, what? Fifty, sixty years?," he said. "Right here in this small area. You know it's all about tradition."

Someone who knows a little something about tradition is Mardi Gras' run captain James Rider.

"My grandfather's done it, my dad done it and my older brother did it," Rider said. "Now it's me and I got a couple of other nephews I'm grooming to take over."

Rider said it's a celebration of friends and family at every stop the riders make to collect the gumbo ingredients.  

"We enjoy ourselves before Lent starts but as you can look and see, it's about family and friends," he said. "With the weather we've had today, these guys have some true grit."

The oldest of the riders, Donald Fontenot, has been participating in the run for 60 years. He said they'll do the Mardi Gras run no matter what.

"I ran in 1976 and the weather was worse than this, but it's a tradition," Fontenot said. "We would run rain, sleet, sleet or snow. We'll run and we enjoy it."

It's a tradition alive and well with nothing mother nature, or anything else, can dish out to stop it.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly