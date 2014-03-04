Festivities continue despite Motor Gras Parade cancellation

While no classic cars came down Ryan Street at noon Tuesday, the excitement was still in the air.

Despite the Motor Gras parade getting canceled due to the weather, people still setup shop.

"We got here about 7:30 this morning," said Trent Shuff.

In fact, most said they weren't going to let a little rain dampen their Mardi Gras.

"It's Mardi Gras and this is what we do, it's SWLA. Even though it's cold and rainy people should still come out and support local Mardi Gras," said Lauren Citizen.

"It's cold this morning, it's getting a little better, the rain stopped though so it was good. We're just trying to keep our fun even though there's no parade right now," added Esteban Espitia.

People came prepared with rain boots, ponchos, tents, and even heaters, and of course the food.

Overall, everyone was in good spirits.

"We're not gonna let nothing stop us, no snow, no rain," said Cayley Rodrigue.

"We got tents, we got fire, we got drinks, we're good to go," said Trent.

The sister city street party was also affected by today's weather, but instead of canceling the festivities, they simply moved things indoors.

Many in Krewe de Charlie Sioux, who traveled 20 hours to get here, kept their festivities rolling indoors at Luna Live.

"They came a long way so we just had to figure out how to have the party continue," said Blane Bourgeois, President of Krewe de Charlie Sioux.

And they did.

"There's probably 60 of us as far as from Lake Charles and Sioux City that are here today. As cold as it is here, it was minus 20 there last night, so they're better off here anyway," added Blane.

Whether indoors or outdoors, the Mardi Gras festivities continued.

