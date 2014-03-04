Krewe of Krewes parade rolling down Ryan Street

The Krewe of Krewes parade has begun.

The parade route starts at the north end of Bord du Lac Drive, crosses over Lakeshore Drive onto West Mill Street, turns right onto Ryan Street and continues south on Ryan before ending at Sale Road.

A map of the parade route can be seen HERE or by going to http://bit.ly/1c5h7d0.

Ryan Street will be closed along the route until at least 7 p.m.

KPLC reporters are stationed along the parade route to bring you all the highlights later tonight.

