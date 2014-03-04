Hackberry, Lacassine, Fairview girls advance to state title games

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association's Top 28 girls basketball tournament is under way at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Hackberry beat Plainview 50-43 in a semifinal game Tuesday afternoon to advance to the Class C championship match. The Lady Mustangs will face Summerfield, which beat Elizabeth earlier in the day, at 4 p.m. Friday.

Lacassine topped Stanley 54-44 Tuesday night to advance to the Class B title game. The Lady Cardinals will play top-seeded Fairview, which beat Anacoco 87-59 in the other semifinal, at 6 p.m. Friday.









Top 28 Tournament Daily Schedule

Tuesday-Saturday

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles

Local teams in bold

Tuesday

Class C: Summerfield 43, Elizabeth 41

Class C: Hackberry 50, Plainview 43

Class B: Lacassine 54, Stanley 44

Class B: Fairview 87, Anacoco 59

Wednesday

Class 1A: No. 5 Arcadia vs. No. 1 North Central, 1 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 1A: No. 3 Merryville vs. No. 2 Central Catholic, 2:45 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 4A: No. 5 St. Thomas More vs. No. 1 Salmen, 4:30 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 2A: No. 4 Pickering vs. No. 1 North Caddo, 6:15 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 2A: No. 3 Doyle vs. No. 1 Lake Arthur, 8 p.m. (semifinal)

Thursday

Class 3A: No. 3 University Lab vs. No. 2 John Curtis, 1 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 5A: No. 15 Helen Cox vs. No. 6 Destrehan, 2:35 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 5A: No. 9 Mount Carmel vs. No. 5 Denham Springs, 4:30 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 3A: No. 4 Albany vs. No. 1 Ville Platte, 6:15 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 4A: No. 3 DeRidder vs. No. 2 Warren Easton, 8 p.m. (semifinal)

Friday

Class C: No. 1 Hackberry vs. No. 3 Summerfield, 4 p.m. (championship)

Class B: No. 1 Fairview vs. No. 3 Lacassine, 6 p.m. (championship)

Class 2A: No. 4 Pickering-No. 1 North Caddo winner vs. No. 3 Doyle-No. 2 Lake Arthur winner, 8 p.m. (championship)

Saturday

Class 1A: No. 5 Arcadia-No. 1 North Central winner vs. No. 3 Merryville-No. 2 Central Catholic winner, 2 p.m. (championship)

Class 3A: No. 4 Albany-No. 1 Ville Platte winner vs. No. 3 University Lab-No. 2 John Curtis winner, 4 p.m. (championship)

Class 5A: No. 9 Mount Carmel-No. 5 Denham Springs winner vs. No. 15 Helen Cox-No. 6 Destrehan winner, 6 p.m. (championship)

Class 4A: No. 5 St. Thomas More-No. 1 Salmen winner vs. No. 3 DeRidder-No. 2 Warren Easton winner, 8 p.m. (championship)

