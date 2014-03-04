Hackberry, Lacassine, Fairview girls advance to state title game - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hackberry, Lacassine, Fairview girls advance to state title games

Posted By Michael Cooper
(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association's Top 28 girls basketball tournament is under way at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

Hackberry beat Plainview 50-43 in a semifinal game Tuesday afternoon to advance to the Class C championship match. The Lady Mustangs will face Summerfield, which beat Elizabeth earlier in the day, at 4 p.m. Friday.

Lacassine topped Stanley 54-44 Tuesday night to advance to the Class B title game. The Lady Cardinals will play top-seeded Fairview, which beat Anacoco 87-59 in the other semifinal, at 6 p.m. Friday.



Top 28 Tournament Daily Schedule

Tuesday-Saturday

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles

Local teams in bold

Tuesday

Class C: Summerfield 43, Elizabeth 41

Class C: Hackberry 50, Plainview 43

Class B: Lacassine 54, Stanley 44

Class B: Fairview 87, Anacoco 59

Wednesday

Class 1A: No. 5 Arcadia vs. No. 1 North Central, 1 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 1A: No. 3 Merryville vs. No. 2 Central Catholic, 2:45 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 4A: No. 5 St. Thomas More vs. No. 1 Salmen, 4:30 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 2A: No. 4 Pickering vs. No. 1 North Caddo, 6:15 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 2A: No. 3 Doyle vs. No. 1 Lake Arthur, 8 p.m. (semifinal)

Thursday

Class 3A: No. 3 University Lab vs. No. 2 John Curtis, 1 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 5A: No. 15 Helen Cox vs. No. 6 Destrehan, 2:35 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 5A: No. 9 Mount Carmel vs. No. 5 Denham Springs, 4:30 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 3A: No. 4 Albany vs. No. 1 Ville Platte, 6:15 p.m. (semifinal)

Class 4A: No. 3 DeRidder vs. No. 2 Warren Easton, 8 p.m. (semifinal)

Friday

Class C: No. 1 Hackberry vs. No. 3 Summerfield, 4 p.m. (championship)

Class B: No. 1 Fairview vs. No. 3 Lacassine, 6 p.m. (championship)

Class 2A: No. 4 Pickering-No. 1 North Caddo winner vs. No. 3 Doyle-No. 2 Lake Arthur winner, 8 p.m. (championship)

Saturday

Class 1A: No. 5 Arcadia-No. 1 North Central winner vs. No. 3 Merryville-No. 2 Central Catholic winner, 2 p.m. (championship)

Class 3A: No. 4 Albany-No. 1 Ville Platte winner vs. No. 3 University Lab-No. 2 John Curtis winner, 4 p.m. (championship)

Class 5A: No. 9 Mount Carmel-No. 5 Denham Springs winner vs. No. 15 Helen Cox-No. 6 Destrehan winner, 6 p.m. (championship)

Class 4A: No. 5 St. Thomas More-No. 1 Salmen winner vs. No. 3 DeRidder-No. 2 Warren Easton winner, 8 p.m. (championship)

 

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

