Starks man accused of raping young girl

A Starks man has been accused of raping a young girl, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Skyler Joseph Monceaux, 19, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated rape.

Myers said Monceaux confirmed the allegation when questioned by detectives. The alleged victim is under 13 years old, Myers said.

Bond was set at $250,000 by Judge Clayton Davis.

