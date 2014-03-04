Bonjour! Mardi Gras dans la pluie et le froid

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a preview of our Mardi Gras coverage, which kicks off during 7News@Noon.

Once again, we're having Mardi Gras sous la pluie – Mardi Gras in the rain – but we've added le froid, the cold, as well. A nasty and raw morning to be sure, but the show goes on with some adjustments.

First, the Motor Gras parade has been canceled, and the block party for the Krewe de Charlie Sioux will be moving inside. We'll update you on all the celebrations and we'll have some safety advice for those of you braving the great outdoors for parades or chicken runs. A list of the latest closures and cancellations is available HERE.



As far as "la pluie" is concerned, Ben tells me folks should be prepared to deal with rain during any of today's events. He says tonight it will be cloudy and cold with another light freeze early tomorrow morning. When will we begin to warm up? Will we have more rain during the week? Be sure to watch Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers, or you can read the latest HERE.

Also today, your personal information is constantly being collected and sold. Companies buy it for advertising and marketing – but where do they get your info in the first place?

Plus, cluster headaches cause pain and agony for sufferers. Now researchers are calling for more funding to find ways to treat the condition.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We'll be covering Mardi Gras in all its glory – rain or shine – so we hope you join us at noon, 5, 6 and 10 p.m.

Laissez les bon temps rouler, cher!!!!