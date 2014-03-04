Mardi Froid: Krewe of Krewes Parade set to roll as scheduled

With freezing rain hitting Louisiana, there are numerous Mardi Gras cancellations and road closures across the state.

The weather had a minimal effect here in Southwest Louisiana. All major roads, bridges and overpasses in the Lake Area are open. The Krewe of Krewes Parade in Lake Charles rolled at 5 p.m. as scheduled, but the Motor Gras Parade was canceled and the Sister City Street Party was moved indoors.

Mardi Gras Parades/Events

Lake Charles

• Motor Gras Parade: The parade has been CANCELED.

• Sister City Street Party: The event has been moved indoors to Luna Live, 719 Ryan St., Lake Charles and will be held 2-5 p.m.

• Krewe of Krewes Parade: The parade will go on as scheduled. It will start at 5 p.m. Route: The parade will begin at the north end of Bord du Lac Drive, cross over Lakeshore Drive onto West Mill Street, turn right onto Ryan Street and continue south on Ryan to Sale Road where the parade will end. Bord du Lac Drive will be closed to traffic. A .pdf map of the parade rout can be seen HERE or by going to http://bit.ly/1c5h7d0.

• Family Friendly Zone: Lock Park has been declared a family friendly zone during all parade activities. No alcoholic beverages are allowed in the park.

Eunice

• Events will go on as planned.

Iota

• All events canceled, except the Tee-Mamou Mardi Gras Run, which began at 9 a.m.

Road Closures

• All major bridges and roadways in Southwest Louisiana are OPEN.

• The US Mermentau River Bridge at the Jeff Davis/Acadia Parish is OPEN.

• La. 3184 Bridge in Lafayette is CLOSED.

• Interstate 10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge is OPEN.

• I-110 in Baton Rouge is CLOSED.

• I-49 in the Alexandria area is CLOSED.







