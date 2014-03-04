Mardi Froid: Krewe of Krewes Parade set to roll as scheduled - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mardi Froid: Krewe of Krewes Parade set to roll as scheduled

Posted By Michael Cooper
Connect
(Source: Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana) (Source: Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

With freezing rain hitting Louisiana, there are numerous Mardi Gras cancellations and road closures across the state.

The weather had a minimal effect here in Southwest Louisiana. All major roads, bridges and overpasses in the Lake Area are open. The Krewe of Krewes Parade in Lake Charles rolled at 5 p.m. as scheduled, but the Motor Gras Parade was canceled and the Sister City Street Party was moved indoors.

 

Mardi Gras Parades/Events

Lake Charles

• Motor Gras Parade: The parade has been CANCELED.

• Sister City Street Party: The event has been moved indoors to Luna Live, 719 Ryan St., Lake Charles and will be held 2-5 p.m.

• Krewe of Krewes Parade: The parade will go on as scheduled. It will start at 5 p.m. Route: The parade will begin at the north end of Bord du Lac Drive, cross over Lakeshore Drive onto West Mill Street, turn right onto Ryan Street and continue south on Ryan to Sale Road where the parade will end. Bord du Lac Drive will be closed to traffic. A .pdf map of the parade rout can be seen HERE or by going to http://bit.ly/1c5h7d0.

• Family Friendly Zone: Lock Park has been declared a family friendly zone during all parade activities. No alcoholic beverages are allowed in the park.

 

Eunice

• Events will go on as planned.

 

Iota

• All events canceled, except the Tee-Mamou Mardi Gras Run, which began at 9 a.m.

 

Road Closures

• All major bridges and roadways in Southwest Louisiana are OPEN.

• The US Mermentau River Bridge at the Jeff Davis/Acadia Parish is OPEN.

• La. 3184 Bridge in Lafayette is CLOSED.

• Interstate 10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge is OPEN.

• I-110 in Baton Rouge is CLOSED.

• I-49 in the Alexandria area is CLOSED.



Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly