Sulphur mom faces DWI and child endangerment charges

State Police says a Sulphur woman faces DWI and child endangerment charges after a crash last night on Interstate 10 in Calcasieu Parish.

Troopers say 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Migues of Sulphur lost control just before eight last night on Interstate 10 near Axiall.

Troopers say the truck ended up hung up on the guardrail.

Investigators say Migues' husband and four children aged 13 and under were also in the truck.

Nobody was injured.

Migues was placed under arrest for DWI with childendangerment, careless operation, expired license plate, no inspection sticker,and no driver's license on person.

She was booked into the CalcasieuParish Correctional Center.

