Six Lake Area basketball teams still alive in boys playoffs

Six boys basketball teams from Southwest Louisiana are in the quarterfinals of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs.

In Class 3A, St. Louis beat Patterson and Westlake downed Amite in regional round games Tuesday night. The Saints will host Bossier City while the Rams will play at University Lab on Friday.

In Class 1A, Hamilton Christian beat Northwood-Lena Tuesday and will travel to face Arcadia Friday.

In Class B, Fairview crushed Avoyelles Public Charter Monday and will host Weston on Saturday.

In Class C, Elizabeth held off Calvin Monday night and Reeves beat Northside Christian Tuesday. Elizabeth will travel to play Summerfield Saturday and Reeves will host New Living Word Friday.

If any of the teams win this weekend, they will secure a spot in the Top 28 state tournament. The two-round tourney is scheduled for Tuesday-Saturday, March 11-15 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from Ticketmaster. The cost is $10 per day or $40 for a tournament pass.







Regional Round Results

Class 4A

Northside 52, Washington-Marion 45

Class 3A

Westlake 87, Amite 80

St. Louis 61, Patterson 60

Class 2A

Many 70, Welsh 45

Lakeview 94, Rosepine 62

Class 1A

Hamilton Christian 73, Northwood-Lena 62

Class B

Fairview 82, Avoyelles Public Charter 55

Zwolle 58, Lacassine 53

Midland 67, Bell City 35

Class C

Elizabeth 56, Calvin 52

Pleasant Hill 58, Johnson Bayou 46

Reeves 51, Northside Christian 46







Quarterfinal Pairings

Class 3A

No. 11 Westlake at No. 3 University Lab, 7 p.m. Friday



No. 2 Bossier at No. 10 St. Louis, 7 p.m. Friday



Class 1A

No. 8 Hamilton Christian at No. 1 Arcadia, 7 p.m. Friday



Class B

No. 5 Weston at No. 4 Fairview, 6 p.m. Saturday



Class C

No. 1 Elizabeth at No. 9 Summerfield, 6 p.m. Saturday

No. 2 New Living Word at No. 10 Reeves, 7 p.m. Friday