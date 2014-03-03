Six Lake Area basketball teams still alive in boys playoffs

Six boys basketball teams from Southwest Louisiana are in the quarterfinals of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs.
In Class 3A, St. Louis beat Patterson and Westlake downed Amite in regional round games Tuesday night. The Saints will host Bossier City while the Rams will play at University Lab on Friday.
In Class 1A, Hamilton Christian beat Northwood-Lena Tuesday and will travel to face Arcadia Friday.
In Class B, Fairview crushed Avoyelles Public Charter Monday and will host Weston on Saturday.
In Class C, Elizabeth held off Calvin Monday night and Reeves beat Northside Christian Tuesday. Elizabeth will travel to play Summerfield Saturday and Reeves will host New Living Word Friday.
If any of the teams win this weekend, they will secure a spot in the Top 28 state tournament. The two-round tourney is scheduled for Tuesday-Saturday, March 11-15 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Tickets can be purchased at the door or from Ticketmaster. The cost is $10 per day or $40 for a tournament pass.
Northside 52, Washington-Marion 45
Westlake 87, Amite 80
St. Louis 61, Patterson 60
Many 70, Welsh 45
Lakeview 94, Rosepine 62
Hamilton Christian 73, Northwood-Lena 62
Fairview 82, Avoyelles Public Charter 55
Zwolle 58, Lacassine 53
Midland 67, Bell City 35
Elizabeth 56, Calvin 52
Pleasant Hill 58, Johnson Bayou 46
Reeves 51, Northside Christian 46
No. 11 Westlake at No. 3 University Lab, 7 p.m. Friday
No. 2 Bossier at No. 10 St. Louis, 7 p.m. Friday
No. 8 Hamilton Christian at No. 1 Arcadia, 7 p.m. Friday
No. 5 Weston at No. 4 Fairview, 6 p.m. Saturday
No. 1 Elizabeth at No. 9 Summerfield, 6 p.m. Saturday
No. 2 New Living Word at No. 10 Reeves, 7 p.m. Friday
