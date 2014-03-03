Rural community of Soileau hosts Mardi Gras parade and chicken run

The rural community of Soileau in Allen Parish joined in on the Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras festivities and was sure to keep it true to their roots.

Soileau is located west of Duralde in Allen Parish close to the Evangeline Parish, Louisiana line and is said to be one of the few traditional Creole Mardi Gras in Southwest Louisiana.

"We try to maintain the tradition," said Soileau native Sheila Lyons. "We have the horses which are a big part of it, they love to dance for the people when we go to the homes and just show them that we're having a good time."

The event was held at Andrew Cezar's sulky racing track in Soileau. His granddaughter Olivia joined in on the fun and says Soileau's more traditional Mardi Gras is like no other.

"The part that I love the most about it is that it still keeps the tradition and the foundation of what Mardi Gras actually is," said Cezar. "So, you actually get the full Mardi Gras experience from the chicken run and the food and drinks all day so, definitely the tradition."

Locals rode horses, showed off their best dance moves and played host to those experiencing Mardi Gras for the first time.

"This is my first time," said Laura Martin of Atlanta, Georgia. "I just love the gathering of the community and everybody wants to have a good time."

For Soileau locals, they say there's no play like home.

"My favorite part is just seeing my family together," said Soileau native Kevin Hardy. "Everybody is cousins around here and so you see them old men have a good time."

Soileau's Mardi Gras stems from the traditional Courir de Mardi Gras.

