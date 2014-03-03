The third season of Live at the Lakefront returns March 14 at the Lakefront Promenade's Arcade Amphitheater.



Performers will include Fresh Nectar, followed by The Pine Leaf Boys on March 14; the Loaded 44rz, followed by The Flamethrowers on March 21; and The Onlies, followed by Ashes of Babylon on March 28.

Concerts will be from 6 to 10 p.m. They will be free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Food and craft vendors will also be set up along the Lakefront. No pets or ice chests will be allowed.

Proceeds will benefit the Arts Council of SWLA. For more information, contact the Arts Council at 337-439-2787 or visit www.artsandhumanitiesswla.org.

