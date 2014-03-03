Calcasieu libraries announce programs for March 9-15

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following programs for March 9-15:

Programs for adults:



Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 11. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Springtime Candleholders: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12. Adults will jazz up their homes with a fun new candleholder. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Maker Hours: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13. Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology. For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 15. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Spring into Spring: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 13. Adults will make a spring card or bookmark. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Knitting Club for Adults: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. Adults will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and purl. Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, March 10. Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Adult Book Discussion: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. Adults will discuss "The Storyteller" by Jodi Picoult.

Free Income Tax Services: 9:00 a.m., Friday, March 14. VITA will be available for free income tax services for all those who are eligible.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Burlap Owl: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 11. Adults will create an owl using supplied burlap material. Registration is required.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Book Discussion for Adults: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. Adults will discuss "Minding Frankie" by Maeve Binchy.

Southwest Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Library, 411 Pujo Street, 721-7110

Tidbits of History - A Brief History of Moss Bluff: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 11. Genealogy staff member, Harvey Downs, will discuss the history of Moss Bluff and the people who reside there.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Affordable Care Act Healthcare Informational Session: 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12. SWLA AHEC navigator, Jacob Schei, will be available to answer questions and provide assistance with healthcare enrollment.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Monday, March 10. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Affordable Care Act Healthcare Informational Session: 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. SWLA AHEC navigator, Jacob Schei, will be available to answer questions and provide assistance with healthcare enrollment.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m., Friday, March 14. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Programs for teenagers:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Teen Writer's Group: 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 10. Teens who love writing will share writing tips and tricks with other teens. Registration is required.

Animanga Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13. Teens who love Anime or Manga will meet to share and learn more about the culture surrounding them. Registration is required.

ACT Practice Test: 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 15. Teens will take a practice ACT test. Registration is required.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Chalk It Up: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. Teens will browse cookbooks, make a serving tray chalkboard, and watch a movie. Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Teen Knitting Club: 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 12. Teens will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and purl. Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class. Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Celebrate Teen Tech Week: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. Teens will celebrate Teen Tech Week by assembling a doodling robot together.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

So You Think You Got Game?: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

YA Book Club: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13. Teens will discuss "Fire from the Rock" by Sharon M. Draper.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Time Capsules: 3:15 p.m., Monday, March 10. In celebration of the City of Sulphur Centennial Celebration, teens will have the opportunity to create a time capsule and answer a few trivia questions about the city.

Spine Crackers Book Club: 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. Teens will meet once a month to discuss popular young adult literature.

Teen Advisory Board: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. The TAB group helps to plan teen programs at the library and participate in community programs.

Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.

Programs for children:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 10.

Fun with Fideaux: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. The SWLA Humane Society will bring trained therapy dogs to the library where children can read a book aloud to them. Each dog is supervised by their handler.

Lego Building at your Library: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 15. Children will use their imaginations while building with Lego bricks. The library will supply the Legos.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 13.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Story Time: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Feel the Air, It's Spring: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk and create a butterfly craft. Registration is required.

Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 10.

Lego Mania and Games: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 15. Children will build with Lego bricks that are provided by the library. Games will also be available to play with.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 13.



For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.