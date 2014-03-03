Calcasieu libraries announce programs for March 9-15 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

(Source: MGN Online)
The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:

Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following programs for March 9-15:

Programs for adults:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 11. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

Springtime Candleholders:  2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12.  Adults will jazz up their homes with a fun new candleholder. Registration is required.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 6:00 p.m.

Maker Hours:  5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13.  Visit the Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays to tinker with fun technology.  For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 15. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 12:00 p.m.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Spring into Spring:  10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 13.  Adults will make a spring card or bookmark.  Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Knitting Club for Adults: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11.  Adults will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and purl.  Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class.  Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Coffee and History:  9:30 a.m., Monday, March 10.  Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the surrounding area.

Adult Book Discussion:  4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11.  Adults will discuss "The Storyteller" by Jodi Picoult. 

Free Income Tax Services:  9:00 a.m., Friday, March 14.  VITA will be available for free income tax services for all those who are eligible.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Burlap Owl:  11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 11.  Adults will create an owl using supplied burlap material.  Registration is required.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Book Discussion for Adults:  1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11.  Adults will discuss "Minding Frankie" by Maeve Binchy. 

Southwest Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Library, 411 Pujo Street, 721-7110

Tidbits of History - A Brief History of Moss Bluff:   10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 11.  Genealogy staff member, Harvey Downs, will discuss the history of Moss Bluff and the people who reside there.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Affordable Care Act Healthcare Informational Session:  6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12.  SWLA AHEC navigator, Jacob Schei, will be available to answer questions and provide assistance with healthcare enrollment.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Monday, March 10. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Affordable Care Act Healthcare Informational Session:  5:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11.  SWLA AHEC navigator, Jacob Schei, will be available to answer questions and provide assistance with healthcare enrollment.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale:  12:00 p.m., Friday, March 14. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale until 4:00 p.m.

 

Programs for teenagers:

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Teen Writer's Group:  4:30 p.m., Monday, March 10.  Teens who love writing will share writing tips and tricks with other teens.  Registration is required.

Animanga Club:  5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13.  Teens who love Anime or Manga will meet to share and learn more about the culture surrounding them.  Registration is required.

ACT Practice Test:  9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 15.  Teens will take a practice ACT test.  Registration is required.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Chalk It Up:  4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11.  Teens will browse cookbooks, make a serving tray chalkboard, and watch a movie.  Registration is required.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Teen Knitting Club:  3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 12.  Teens will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and purl.  Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class.  Registration is required.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Celebrate Teen Tech Week:  3:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 11.  Teens will celebrate Teen Tech Week by assembling a doodling robot together.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

So You Think You Got Game?:  4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13.  Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games. 

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

YA Book Club:  4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13.  Teens will discuss "Fire from the Rock" by Sharon M. Draper. 

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Time Capsules:  3:15 p.m., Monday, March 10.  In celebration of the City of Sulphur Centennial Celebration, teens will have the opportunity to create a time capsule and answer a few trivia questions about the city. 

Spine Crackers Book Club:  3:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11.  Teens will meet once a month to discuss popular young adult literature.

Teen Advisory Board:  4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11.  The TAB group helps to plan teen programs at the library and participate in community programs.

Wii Wednesday:  3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12.  Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.

 

Programs for children:

Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084

Story Time:  10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Monday, March 10.

Fun with Fideaux:  6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 11.  The SWLA Humane Society will bring trained therapy dogs to the library where children can read a book aloud to them. Each dog is supervised by their handler. 

Lego Building at your Library:  1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 15.  Children will use their imaginations while building with Lego bricks.  The library will supply the Legos.

DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy residents)

Story Time:  2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090

Story Time:  11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 13.

Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Story Time:  3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104

Story Time:  1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13.

Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.

Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or 721-7107

Feel the Air, It's Spring:  4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11.  Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk and create a butterfly craft.  Registration is required.

Story Time:  2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13.

Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141

Story Time:  10:00 a.m., Monday, March 10.

Lego Mania and Games:  1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 15.  Children will build with Lego bricks that are provided by the library.  Games will also be available to play with.

Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113

Story Time:  10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 13.

For a complete listing of library programs, resources and services please visit http://calcasieulibrary.org.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

