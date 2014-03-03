Calcasieu libraries announce programs for March 9-15

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -
The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Public Library:
Various Calcasieu Parish Public Library locations have announced the following programs for March 9-15:
Programs for adults:
Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m.,
Tuesday, March 11. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for
sale until 12:00 p.m.
Springtime Candleholders: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March
12. Adults will jazz up their homes with a fun new candleholder.
Registration is required.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 4:00 p.m.,
Thursday, March 13. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for
sale until 6:00 p.m.
Maker Hours: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13. Visit the
Innovation Studio at Central Library every Thursday evening and some Saturdays
to tinker with fun technology. For more information visit www.calcasieulibrary.org/innovatelibrary.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 10:00 a.m.,
Saturday, March 15. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for
sale until 12:00 p.m.
DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy
residents)
Spring into Spring: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 13.
Adults will make a spring card or bookmark. Registration is required.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090
Knitting Club for Adults: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11.
Adults will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and
purl. Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class.
Registration is required.
Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095
Coffee and History: 9:30 a.m., Monday, March 10.
Patrons in the community will share photos and articles of history about the
surrounding area.
Adult Book Discussion: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11.
Adults will discuss "The Storyteller" by Jodi Picoult.
Free Income Tax Services: 9:00 a.m., Friday, March 14.
VITA will be available for free income tax services for all those who are
eligible.
Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)
Burlap Owl: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 11. Adults will
create an owl using supplied burlap material. Registration is required.
Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128
Book Discussion for Adults: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March
11. Adults will discuss "Minding Frankie" by Maeve Binchy.
Southwest Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Library, 411 Pujo
Street, 721-7110
Tidbits of History - A Brief History of Moss Bluff:
10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 11. Genealogy staff member, Harvey Downs, will
discuss the history of Moss Bluff and the people who reside there.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141
Affordable Care Act Healthcare Informational Session: 6:00
p.m., Wednesday, March 12. SWLA AHEC navigator, Jacob Schei, will be
available to answer questions and provide assistance with healthcare
enrollment.
Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m.,
Monday, March 10. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale
until 4:00 p.m.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m.,
Tuesday, March 11. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for
sale until 4:00 p.m.
Affordable Care Act Healthcare Informational Session: 5:00
p.m., Tuesday, March 11. SWLA AHEC navigator, Jacob Schei, will be
available to answer questions and provide assistance with healthcare
enrollment.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m.,
Wednesday, March 12. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for
sale until 4:00 p.m.
Friends of the Library-Calcasieu Book Sale: 12:00 p.m.,
Friday, March 14. The Friends of the Library-Calcasieu will have books for sale
until 4:00 p.m.
Programs for teenagers:
Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116
Teen Writer's Group: 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 10.
Teens who love writing will share writing tips and tricks with other
teens. Registration is required.
Animanga Club: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13. Teens
who love Anime or Manga will meet to share and learn more about the culture
surrounding them. Registration is required.
ACT Practice Test: 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 15.
Teens will take a practice ACT test. Registration is required.
DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy
residents)
Chalk It Up: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. Teens will
browse cookbooks, make a serving tray chalkboard, and watch a movie.
Registration is required.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090
Teen Knitting Club: 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 12.
Teens will learn the basics of knitting, including how to cast-on, knit, and
purl. Knitting needles and yarn will be provided during the class.
Registration is required.
Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095
Celebrate Teen Tech Week: 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, March
11. Teens will celebrate Teen Tech Week by assembling a doodling robot
together.
Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)
So You Think You Got Game?: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March
13. Teens will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.
Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128
YA Book Club: 4:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13. Teens
will discuss "Fire from the Rock" by Sharon M. Draper.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141
Time Capsules: 3:15 p.m., Monday, March 10. In
celebration of the City of Sulphur Centennial Celebration, teens will have the
opportunity to create a time capsule and answer a few trivia questions about
the city.
Spine Crackers Book Club: 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, March
11. Teens will meet once a month to discuss popular young adult
literature.
Teen Advisory Board: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. The
TAB group helps to plan teen programs at the library and participate in
community programs.
Wii Wednesday: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12. Teens
will enjoy an afternoon of Wii games.
Programs for children:
Carnegie Memorial Library, 411 Pujo St., 721-7084
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.
Central Library, 301 W. Claude Street, 721-7116
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 10.
Fun with Fideaux: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 11. The
SWLA Humane Society will bring trained therapy dogs to the library where
children can read a book aloud to them. Each dog is supervised by their
handler.
Lego Building at your Library: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March
15. Children will use their imaginations while building with Lego
bricks. The library will supply the Legos.
DeQuincy Library, 102 W. Harrison St., 721-7087, 786-4213 (DeQuincy
residents)
Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12.
Epps Memorial Library, 1320 North Simmons St., 721-7090
Story Time: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.
Fontenot Memorial Library, 1402 Center St., Vinton, 721-7095
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 13.
Hayes Library, 7709 Perier St., 721-7098, 622-3605 (Hayes residents)
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.
Story Time: 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 12.
Iowa Library, 107 East First St., 721-7101, 582-3597 (Iowa residents)
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.
Maplewood Library, 91 Center Circle, 721-7104
Story Time: 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13.
Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road, 721-7128
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 12.
Starks Library, 113 S. Hwy. 109, 743-6560 (Starks residents) or
721-7107
Feel the Air, It's Spring: 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, March
11. Tweenkies (grades K-2) will listen to a book talk and create a
butterfly craft. Registration is required.
Story Time: 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 13.
Sulphur Regional Library, 1160 Cypress Street, 721-7141
Story Time: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 10.
Lego Mania and Games: 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 15.
Children will build with Lego bricks that are provided by the library.
Games will also be available to play with.
Westlake Library, 937 Mulberry Street, 721-7113
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 13.
