Suspects sought in robbery of Lafayette convenience store

Lafayette Police responded to the 100 block of Gloria Switch Road at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday regarding an armed robbery of a convenience store.

According to investigators, four suspects entered the store wearing masks, and two of them were armed with hand guns.

"The suspects stole liquor and chips and then fled the store on foot towards the Beau Chene Apartments. There were no injuries reported during the robbery," said Corporal Paul Mouton, Public Information Officer with the Lafayette Police Department, in a news release.

The suspects were described as black males with medium builds.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

