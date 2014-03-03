LSU AgCenter announces 2014 field days

The following is a news release from the LSU AgCenter:

The LSU AgCenter has scheduled 14 field days at off-campus research stations during 2014.

Dates and locations are as follows:

March 8, Spring Acadiana Beef Cattle Field Day at the Iberia Research Station, Jeanerette.

April 16, Wheat and Oat Field Day at the Macon Ridge Research Station, Winnsboro.

April 29, Northwest Beef and Forage Field Day at the Hill Farm Research Station, Homer.

May 3, Habitat Management for White-tailed Deer at the Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station, Clinton.

May 21, Fruit and Vegetable Growers Field Day at the Botanic Gardens at Burden, Baton Rouge.

June 5, Nursery Industry Open House at the Hammond Research Station, Hammond.

June 17, Northeast Research Station Pest and Crop Production Field Day, St. Joseph.

June 21, Garden Fest at the Botanic Gardens at Burden, Baton Rouge.

June 25, 105th Rice Research Station Field Day, Crowley.

July 10, Northeast Region Field Crop Tour at the Macon Ridge Research Station, Winnsboro.

July 16, Sugarcane Field Day at the Sugar Research Station, St. Gabriel.

July 17, Dean Lee Research and Extension Center Field Day, Alexandria.

Aug. 7, Sweet Potato Field Day at the Sweet Potato Research Station, Chase.

Oct. 9, Landscape Horticulture Field Day at the Hammond Research Station, Hammond.

Details on times and topics covered will be available closer to the dates.