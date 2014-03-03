Jesus as a homeless man? - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jesus as a homeless man?

(Source: NBC/WCNC) (Source: NBC/WCNC)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.  

A 22-year-old Lake Charles woman faces charges of vehicular homicide after a fatal crash in Acadia Parish. Authorities say she was found to have a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. We'll have the details at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Jesus as a homeless man? Check out the controversy over a new statue installed outside a church in North Carolina. It has neighbors and church leaders debating its message and whether it's appropriate. Look for this story at noon, and you can see the statue now HERE.

Also today, a homeowner turns the table on a contractor she accused of fraud: she bought the web rights to his name!

Plus, doctors use 3-D printing technology to create an exact replica of the heart of a toddler in need of surgery. Medical experts say the case shows how this type of technology can actually save lives.

Ben says get used to the colder temperatures – they'll be around awhile. Today, expect cloudy, windy conditions with the high only in the upper 40's. We could even see temperatures drop to near freezing overnight. How long will this last? How will it impact Mardi Gras? Check out Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

