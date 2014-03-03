Children's Museum announces March events - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Children's Museum announces March events

(Source: The Children's Museum) (Source: The Children's Museum)

The following is a news release from the Children's Museum:

The Children's Museum has announced the following events for the month of March:

Monday, March 3: Mardi Gras Mask

Join us at 11 a.m. and decorate your own Mardi Gras mask with paint and glitter. Class is limited to 20 children.

Tuesday, March 4: Closed for Mardi Gras

Wednesday, March 5: Painting Fans or Masks

Paint and decorate your choice of a Chinese fan or an African mask. Class begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Friday, March 7: Finger Paint Fun

Get creative with finger paint in the ArtSpace from 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8: Sasol's Second Saturday Science Show

Acids and Bases are Everywhere

At 11:30 a.m., Tamra Weemes, with Sasol will introduce the pH scale and general acid-base concepts by performing a variety of demonstrations using mostly household products. Hands-on demonstrations will include a rocket launch and a volcano!

Monday, March 10: Tropical Fish Workshop

Choose your own colors and paint a tropical fish! Class begins at 2:30 p.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Wednesday, March 12: Pinwheel Workshop

Paint your own giant pinwheel with your favorite colors. Class begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Friday, March 14: Pasta Necklace Fun

Create a fun and colorful pasta necklace using noodles in the ArtSpace from 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 15: CyPhaKids

Join us at 11 a.m. for a fun and interactive program brought to you by CyPhaCon!

Tuesday, March 18: Rainstick Workshop

Rainsticks are cylindrical instruments that mimic the sound of rain when shaken. It is believed that rainsticks originated from South America. We will make our own with paper towel tubes and beans at 2 p.m.!

Thursday, March 20: Paper Domroo Drums

Paint your own drum noise makers and then play with them! Class begins at 2:30 p.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Friday, March 21: Spirograph Fun

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the ArtSpace and play with this classic geometric drawing toy that produces mathematical roulette curves.

Friday, March 28: Playdough Fun

Join us in the ArtSpace from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and build something fun with Playdough!

Bring in your unwanted Mardi Gras beads during the month of March!

 

The Children's Museum is located at 327 Broad Street downtown Lake Charles. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $7.50 for children and adults.

Call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org for more information.

    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

