Children's Museum announces March events

The following is a news release from the Children's Museum:

The Children's Museum has announced the following events for the month of March:



Monday, March 3: Mardi Gras Mask

Join us at 11 a.m. and decorate your own Mardi Gras mask with paint and glitter. Class is limited to 20 children.

Tuesday, March 4: Closed for Mardi Gras

Wednesday, March 5: Painting Fans or Masks

Paint and decorate your choice of a Chinese fan or an African mask. Class begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Friday, March 7: Finger Paint Fun

Get creative with finger paint in the ArtSpace from 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8: Sasol's Second Saturday Science Show

Acids and Bases are Everywhere

At 11:30 a.m., Tamra Weemes, with Sasol will introduce the pH scale and general acid-base concepts by performing a variety of demonstrations using mostly household products. Hands-on demonstrations will include a rocket launch and a volcano!

Monday, March 10: Tropical Fish Workshop

Choose your own colors and paint a tropical fish! Class begins at 2:30 p.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Wednesday, March 12: Pinwheel Workshop

Paint your own giant pinwheel with your favorite colors. Class begins at 11 a.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Friday, March 14: Pasta Necklace Fun

Create a fun and colorful pasta necklace using noodles in the ArtSpace from 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 15: CyPhaKids

Join us at 11 a.m. for a fun and interactive program brought to you by CyPhaCon!

Tuesday, March 18: Rainstick Workshop

Rainsticks are cylindrical instruments that mimic the sound of rain when shaken. It is believed that rainsticks originated from South America. We will make our own with paper towel tubes and beans at 2 p.m.!

Thursday, March 20: Paper Domroo Drums

Paint your own drum noise makers and then play with them! Class begins at 2:30 p.m. and is limited to 20 children.

Friday, March 21: Spirograph Fun

Join us from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the ArtSpace and play with this classic geometric drawing toy that produces mathematical roulette curves.

Friday, March 28: Playdough Fun

Join us in the ArtSpace from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and build something fun with Playdough!

Bring in your unwanted Mardi Gras beads during the month of March!

The Children's Museum is located at 327 Broad Street downtown Lake Charles. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is $7.50 for children and adults.

Call 337-433-9420 or visit www.swlakids.org for more information.

