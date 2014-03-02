It's all about dancing at this year's Children's Parade - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

It's all about dancing at this year's Children's Parade

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It was all about the kids as Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras celebrations continued.

As the parade started, it was all about getting the attention to get the Mardi Gras treasures.

"I hope I get as much beads and candy as last year," said one parade-goer.

Up on the floats, it's just as fun giving instead of receiving.

"You get to see a huge crowd," said one girl.

But back on the ground, some say it's creativity that catches the most beads.

"I use this umbrella right here," said another parade-goer.

But mostly at this year's Children's Parade, it's the dancing that grabs all the attention.

And for first time parade-goers, it's a brand new experience.      

"People are a little wild around here," said one newcomer. "But it's a good kind of wild!"

A kind of wild that makes Southwest Louisiana's Mardi Gras truly unique.

