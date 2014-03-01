18th Annual World Famous Mardi Gras Gumbo Cookoff - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

18th Annual World Famous Mardi Gras Gumbo Cookoff

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana held its 18th World Famous Gumbo Cookoff. More than 70 teams participated in this year's event, serving up some of the best gumbo around.

Teams were judged in several different categories and prizes awarded to the best gumbo and teams with the best decorations and costumes.

While the gumbo was the main attraction, dancing and having a good time was also on the agenda. 

"Oh the gumbo cook-off is a great time. We got a band, when you walk in you can smell the gumbo. It's wonderful. Great people, especially this group right here. It's a great time," said Mike Fraser, Krewe of Kamova.

The team with the first place gumbo received $150 and a trophy.

