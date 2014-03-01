Krewe De Omega continues Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras celebration with downtown parade

The streets were covered in purple, green and gold and that only meant one thing; it's Mardi Gras season.

The Krewe De Omega parade kicked off this afternoon as a part of a list of several Lake Charles Mardi Gras events and the people couldn't stay away.

"Mardi Gras is awesome," said Lake Charles native Keyona Mayes. "You have a good time, catch beads. You know, just enjoy yourself."

Mayes and her friend Ciara Tarbokas were front row center on the corner of Ryan and Broad St. for the perfect view.

"I'm looking forward to getting those beads and just having fun with everybody else," said Tarbokas, also a Lake Charles native.

The parade also brought visitors such as Amy Babin Hudson of Baytown, Texas who came to the parade with her daughter and grandson.

"I'm going to tell everyone when I come home to come here," said Hudson. "We have Galveston by us but this is way better than Galveston any day of the week."

Before the parade, KPLC asked local vendors for advice on the top 3 Mardi Gras must-haves. One vendor said if you want to experience the true Mardi Gras, you have to have a hat, a tie and you must have lots of beads.

For Phyillis and Wilbur Hollier, who were visiting from California, the parade was both a new experience and a traditional one as well.

"My husband is from Lake Charles," said Hollier. "This is his first time back in 47 years and this is my first trip here so I'm having a blast."

The couple says the Krewe De Omega parade is one for the books.

"It's very emotional for me," said Hollier. "I'm enjoying it. I should've been here a long time ago. It's my fault I wasn't here but I'm loving it, every minute of it. Every day and every minute."

