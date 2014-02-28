Lake Area boys basketball teams cruise to regional round

Eleven Southwest Louisiana boys basketball teams won Friday night in the bi-district round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs.
In Class 4A, Washington-Marion routed Teurlings Catholic while LaGrange and Leesville lost.
In Class 3A, Westlake beat Madison, St. Louis downed Iowa and Port Parre slipped past Jennings.
Welsh topped Vinton and Rosepine upset Northlake Christian in Class 2A play.
In Class 1A, Hamilton Christian beat Elton while Merryville and Oberlin lost.
In Class B, Fairview, Lacassine and Bell City cruised to easy wins. Hathaway and Pitkin lost in the opening round matches.
Johnson Bayou and Reeves won easily to join top-seeded Elizabeth, which had a bye, in the regional round. Hackberry, Starks and Singer all lost.
The regional round games must be played by Tuesday and the quarterfinal round is set for Friday, March 7. If any of the Lake Area teams are still alive after that, they will be in the Top 28 state tournament.
The two-round, four-day tournament is set for Tuesday-Saturday, March 11-15, at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Tickets at $10 per day or $40 for a five-day pass. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through Ticketmaster.
Karr 72, LaGrange 52
Northside 56, Leesville 52
Washington-Marion 71, Teurlings Catholic 51
Port Barre 48, Jennings 44
Westlake 45, Madison 40
St. Louis 61, Iowa 44
Welsh 64, Vinton 58
Rosepine 62, Northlake Christian 61
Hamilton Christian 77, Elton 67
Madison Prep 92, Merryville 38
Mangham 49, Oberlin 47
Fairview 81, Holden 35
Anacoco 77, Pitkin 52
Simsboro 93, Hathaway 58
Lacassine 70, Stanley 54
Bell City 77, Dodson 50
No. 1 Elizabeth, bye
Ebarb 78, Hackberry 43
Johnson Bayou 63, Kilbourne 42
Georgetown 69, Starks 57
Reeves 65, Epps 46
Phoenix 52, Singer 37
No. 11 Northside at No. 6 Washington-Marion
No. 11 Westlake at No. 6 Amite
No. 10 St. Louis at No. 7 Patterson
No. 10 Many at No. 7 Welsh
No. 18 Rosepine at No. 2 Lakeview
No. 9 Northwood-Lena at No. 8 Hamilton Christian
No. 13 Avoyelles Public Charter at No. 4 Fairview
No. 10 Lacassine at No. 7 Zwolle
No. 15 Bell City at No. 2 Midland
No. 17 Calvin at No. 1 Elizabeth
No. 12 Johnson Bayou at No. 5 Pleasant Hill
No. 10 Reeves at No. 7 Northside Christian
