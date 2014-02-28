Lake Area boys basketball teams cruise to regional round

Eleven Southwest Louisiana boys basketball teams won Friday night in the bi-district round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs.

In Class 4A, Washington-Marion routed Teurlings Catholic while LaGrange and Leesville lost.

In Class 3A, Westlake beat Madison, St. Louis downed Iowa and Port Parre slipped past Jennings.

Welsh topped Vinton and Rosepine upset Northlake Christian in Class 2A play.

In Class 1A, Hamilton Christian beat Elton while Merryville and Oberlin lost.

In Class B, Fairview, Lacassine and Bell City cruised to easy wins. Hathaway and Pitkin lost in the opening round matches.

Johnson Bayou and Reeves won easily to join top-seeded Elizabeth, which had a bye, in the regional round. Hackberry, Starks and Singer all lost.

The regional round games must be played by Tuesday and the quarterfinal round is set for Friday, March 7. If any of the Lake Area teams are still alive after that, they will be in the Top 28 state tournament.

The two-round, four-day tournament is set for Tuesday-Saturday, March 11-15, at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. Tickets at $10 per day or $40 for a five-day pass. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through Ticketmaster.







Boys Basketball Playoffs

Local Bi-District Results

Class 4A

Karr 72, LaGrange 52

Northside 56, Leesville 52

Washington-Marion 71, Teurlings Catholic 51

Class 3A

Port Barre 48, Jennings 44

Westlake 45, Madison 40

St. Louis 61, Iowa 44

Class 2A

Welsh 64, Vinton 58

Rosepine 62, Northlake Christian 61

Class 1A

Hamilton Christian 77, Elton 67

Madison Prep 92, Merryville 38

Mangham 49, Oberlin 47

Class B

Fairview 81, Holden 35

Anacoco 77, Pitkin 52

Simsboro 93, Hathaway 58

Lacassine 70, Stanley 54

Bell City 77, Dodson 50

Class C

No. 1 Elizabeth, bye

Ebarb 78, Hackberry 43

Johnson Bayou 63, Kilbourne 42

Georgetown 69, Starks 57

Reeves 65, Epps 46

Phoenix 52, Singer 37







Local Regional Pairings

Class 4A

No. 11 Northside at No. 6 Washington-Marion

Class 3A

No. 11 Westlake at No. 6 Amite

No. 10 St. Louis at No. 7 Patterson

Class 2A

No. 10 Many at No. 7 Welsh

No. 18 Rosepine at No. 2 Lakeview

Class 1A

No. 9 Northwood-Lena at No. 8 Hamilton Christian

Class B

No. 13 Avoyelles Public Charter at No. 4 Fairview

No. 10 Lacassine at No. 7 Zwolle

No. 15 Bell City at No. 2 Midland

Class C

No. 17 Calvin at No. 1 Elizabeth

No. 12 Johnson Bayou at No. 5 Pleasant Hill

No. 10 Reeves at No. 7 Northside Christian