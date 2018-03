Girls Top 28 tournament schedule set, tickets available

Eight girls teams from Southwest Louisiana will compete in the Top 28 state basketball tournament this week.

DeRidder, Lake Arthur, Pickering, Merryville, Lacassine, Fairview, Hackberry and Elizabeth will play semifinal games early in the week. The title games are set for Friday and Saturday.





Tickets are $10 per person, per day or $40 for a tournament pass. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through Ticketmaster







Top 28 Tournament Schedule

Tuesday-Saturday, March 4-8

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles

Local teams in bold

Top 28 Tournament Daily Schedule

Tuesday-Saturday, March 4-8

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles

Local teams in bold

Tuesday, March 4

No. 3 Summerfield vs. No. 2 Elizabeth, 2:30 p.m. (Class C semifinal)

No. 4 Plainview vs. No. 1 Hackberry, 4:15 p.m. (Class C semifinal)

No. 3 Lacassine vs. No. 2 Stanley, 6 p.m. (Class B semifinal)

No. 4 Anacoco vs. No. 1 Fairview, 7:45 p.m. (Class B semifinal)

Wednesday, March 5

No. 5 Arcadia vs. No. 1 North Central, 1 p.m. (Class 1A semifinal)

No. 3 Merryville vs. No. 2 Central Catholic, 2:45 p.m. (Class 1A semifinal)

No. 5 St. Thomas More vs. No. 1 Salmen, 4:30 p.m. (Class 4A semifinal)

No. 4 Pickering vs. No. 1 North Caddo, 6:15 p.m. (Class 2A semifinal)

No. 3 Doyle vs. No. 1 Lake Arthur, 8 p.m. (Class 2A semifinal)

Thursday, March 6

No. 3 University Lab vs. No. 2 John Curtis, 1 p.m. (Class 3A semifinal)

No. 15 Helen Cox vs. No. 6 Destrehan, 2:35 p.m. (Class 5A semifinal)

No. 9 Mount Carmel vs. No. 5 Denham Springs, 4:30 p.m. (Class 5A semifinal)

No. 4 Albany vs. No. 1 Ville Platte, 6:15 p.m. (Class 3A semifinal)

No. 3 DeRidder vs. No. 2 Warren Easton, 8 p.m. (Class 4A semifinal)

Friday, March 7

Plainview-Hackberry winner vs. Summerfield-Elizabeth winner, 4 p.m. (Class C final)

Anacoco-Fairview winner vs. Lacassine-Stanley winner, 6 p.m. (Class B final)

Pickering-North Caddo winner vs. Doyle-Lake Arthur winner, 8 p.m. (Class 2A final)

Saturday, March 8

Arcadia-North Central winner vs. Merryville-Central Catholic winner, 2 p.m. (Class 1A final)

Albany-Ville Platte winner vs. University Lab-John Curtis winner, 4 p.m. (Class 3A final)

Helen Cox-Destrehan winner vs. Mount Carmel-Denham Springs winner, 6 p.m. (Class 5A final)

St. Thomas More-Salmen winner vs. DeRidder-Warren Easton winner, 8 p.m. (Class 4A final)