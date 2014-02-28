'Alive and kicking' elderly man found in body bag sent to funeral home

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

What a story from our Raycom sister station in Mississippi – a man is found ''alive and kicking'' in a body bag when it was opened at a funeral home! Wow! The 78-year-old man said he's happy to be alive. You can read the story HERE or by going to http://bit.ly/MBzom0

It's that time of year – more and more crawfish are heading to the market. And as more of us make plans to eat them during the Lenten season, we thought we'd check out some of the myths about crawfish. Do you believe that crawfish with a straight tale aren't good because they were dead before they were boiled? The experts put the myths to rest at noon.

Can you spell "competition?" The best spellers in Jeff Davis Parish are in Elton today for a big spelling bee.

Also today, he's become the face of hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops returning from the war with a traumatic brain injury. He received a standing ovation at President Obama's State of the Union address, and today we'll show you how he's battling back from a bomb attack that left him seriously injured.

Plus, a rare bird saved from near-death is now on the road to recovery.

Ben tells me we're in for a significant warm-up, but very little chance of rain today. What can we expect over the weekend? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer. The seven-forecast can been seen HERE or at http://bit.ly/1cs5ZBR. Also, Zack Fradella has the Mardi Gras festivities weekend weather forecast HERE and at http://bit.ly/1hZotRQ.

Remember, you can always watch us online at www.kplctv.com and on air.