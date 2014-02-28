Federal judge pleads guilty to first-offense DWI - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Federal judge pleads guilty to first-offense DWI

Posted By Michael Cooper
U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi. (Source: KPLC) U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi. (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Federal Judge Patricia Minaldi pleaded guilty to first-offense DWI on Thursday, according to Lake Charles City Court Judicial Administrator Tim Leger.

Leger said Judge Minaldi made her plea before Judge Thomas Quirk and was prosecuted by city attorney Lydia Lee. Judge Minaldi was represented by local defense attorney Walt Sanchez.

Quirk deferred the imposition of sentencing for one year and placed Minaldi on probation for one year. Minaldi will have to pay $400 court costs, attend defensive driving and MADD classes as well as go to church once per week.

The church attendance was in lieu of community service, which Quirk said could present an awkward situation.

"I have never believed I was above the law," Minaldi said at the hearing. "I'm human being. I made a stupid mistake. Many that I've made over my lifetime and I'm here to accept responsibility and do whatever the court thinks what I need to do to solve this problem. It's my own fault your honor, nobody else."

