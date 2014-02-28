McNeese Women's Basketball Moves Closer To Clinching SLC Tournam - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Women's Basketball Moves Closer To Clinching SLC Tournament Spot

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese State's women's basketball team scored a season high 92 points and moved one step closer to clinching a Southland Conference Tournament spot with a 92-37 win over Incarnate Word Thursday.  The win is also the largest margin of victory this season.

     After a slow start, the Cowgirls went on a 21-2 run and closed out the first half making 13 of 20 attempts from the field to lead 38-19 at the half.

     The Cowgirls had three players score in double figures and every Cowgirl that saw minutes scored at least two points.  Senior Cecilia Okoye led all players with a game-high 20 points.  Okoye also recorded her seventh double-double of the season with a game high 11 rebounds.  Okoye was 9 of 12 from the field and grabbed seven defensive rebounds.

     Sophomore Allison Baggett chipped in 18 points and Talisa Boyd also scored a career high with 11 points.  Boyd nearly recorded her first career double-double, ending the game with eight rebounds. 

     McNeese dominated the boards, outrebounding Incarnate Word 51-18.  The Cardinals' last field goal of the game came with 12:08 left to play.  McNeese's defense held Incarnate Word to just six points in the final 12 minutes of the game, all coming from the free throw line.  

     Two minutes into the second half, McNeese took a 20-point lead (41-21) on a three-pointer by Jayln Johnson.  A layup by Baggett gave the Cowgirls a 30-point lead (59-29) with 15:31 to play.  The Cowgirls continued to build on its lead and led by 40 points on a three-pointer by Victoria Rachal with 8:21 left in the game.  A layup by Amber Donnes with 2:47 gave McNeese a 50-point lead (87-37) and the Cowgirls went on to claim the victory.

     McNeese will host Abilene Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday in its home finale.  Seniors Arianna James, Okoye and NeTanya Jones will be honored prior to the game.

