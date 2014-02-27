United Way of Southwest Louisiana hosts victory celebration - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

United Way of Southwest Louisiana hosts victory celebration

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Hundreds gathered Thursday for the United Way of Southwest Louisiana's annual victory celebration.

Themed Leaders and Legends, the event celebrated the chapter's 2013 fundraising campaign, which brought in $4.1 million. The group exceeded their 2013 goal by 3 percent.

Officials said the money will be used to meet many different needs, including funding various health, education and income programs throughout the community.

A special $1,000 donation in memory of Laura Burkel Peterson was also announced. Peterson, a third-year medical student at LSU, died in January from complications from giving birth to her daughter. Family members were present to accept the check on behalf of to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital was awarded the corporate pride award. Others recognized were retiring Civic Center Manager Joe Toups and Calcasieu Parish School Superintendent Wayne Savoy.

To donate to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana please go to www.unitedwayswla.org.

