Eight girls teams from Southwest Louisiana advance to Top 28

Eight girls basketball teams from Southwest Louisiana won Thursday night to advance in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's playoffs.
DeRidder, Pickering, Lake Arthur, Merryville, Fairview, Lacassine, Hackberry and Elizabeth won their quarterfinal games to advance to the Top 28 state tournament.
Sulphur lost a heartbreaker to Denham Springs while John Curtis downed South Beauregard.
The Top 28 state tournament is scheduled for Tuesday-Saturday, March 4-8, at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The complete schedule with game times should be released tonight.
Denham Springs 56, Sulphur 51
DeRidder 46, St. Michael 44
John Curtis 74, South Beauregard 30
Pickering 58, Jonesboro-Hodge 51
Lake Arthur 70, St. Thomas Aquinas 45
Merryville 64, West St. John 57
Fairview 98, Holden 29
Lacassine 59, Castor 38
Hackberry 52, Pleasant Hill 34
Elizabeth 51, New Living Word 47
*All games played at Burton Coliseum
No. 3 DeRidder vs. No. 2 Warren Easton - 3/6 8:00 PM
No. 4 Pickering vs. No. 1 North Caddo - 3/5 6:15 PM
No. 2 Lake Arthur vs. No. 3 Doyle - 3/5 8:00 PM
No. 3 Merryville vs. No. 2 Central Catholic - 3/5 2:45 PM
No. 1 Fairview vs. No. 4 Anacoco - 3/4 6:00 PM
No. 3 Lacassine vs. No. 2 Stanley - 3/4 7:45 PM
No. 1 Hackberry vs. No. 4 Plainview - 3/4 2:30 PM
No. 2 Elizabeth vs. No. 3 Summerfield - 3/4 4:15 PM
