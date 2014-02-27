Eight girls teams from Southwest Louisiana advance to Top 28

Eight girls basketball teams from Southwest Louisiana won Thursday night to advance in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's playoffs.

DeRidder, Pickering, Lake Arthur, Merryville, Fairview, Lacassine, Hackberry and Elizabeth won their quarterfinal games to advance to the Top 28 state tournament.

Sulphur lost a heartbreaker to Denham Springs while John Curtis downed South Beauregard.

The Top 28 state tournament is scheduled for Tuesday-Saturday, March 4-8, at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles. The complete schedule with game times should be released tonight.







Quarterfinal Results

Class 5A

Denham Springs 56, Sulphur 51

Class 4A

DeRidder 46, St. Michael 44

Class 3A

John Curtis 74, South Beauregard 30

Class 2A

Pickering 58, Jonesboro-Hodge 51

Lake Arthur 70, St. Thomas Aquinas 45

Class 1A

Merryville 64, West St. John 57

Class B

Fairview 98, Holden 29

Lacassine 59, Castor 38

Class C

Hackberry 52, Pleasant Hill 34

Elizabeth 51, New Living Word 47

*All games played at Burton Coliseum

Top 28 Schedule

Class 4A

No. 3 DeRidder vs. No. 2 Warren Easton - 3/6 8:00 PM

Class 2A

No. 4 Pickering vs. No. 1 North Caddo - 3/5 6:15 PM

No. 2 Lake Arthur vs. No. 3 Doyle - 3/5 8:00 PM

Class 1A

No. 3 Merryville vs. No. 2 Central Catholic - 3/5 2:45 PM

Class B

No. 1 Fairview vs. No. 4 Anacoco - 3/4 6:00 PM

No. 3 Lacassine vs. No. 2 Stanley - 3/4 7:45 PM

Class C

No. 1 Hackberry vs. No. 4 Plainview - 3/4 2:30 PM

No. 2 Elizabeth vs. No. 3 Summerfield - 3/4 4:15 PM

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.