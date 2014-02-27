New reality show features Southwest Louisiana arm wrestlers

With a little work and a whole lot of strength, the members of the Baton Rouge Roughnecks are in it to win it.

The arm wrestling team is featured in a new reality show series airing on the AMC network called Game of Arms, a show dedicated to the sport of arm wrestling. Three of the members reside in Southwest Louisiana including areas in Sulphur and Lake Charles.

"Louisiana has always had, average, 8 times out of 10, the best team in the country," said Matt "Chop" Bertrand, an Evangeline native and one of the wrestlers featured on the show.

Bertrand says arm wrestling is more than what meets the eye.

"You have handicapped people competing," said Bertrand. "It brings tears to your eyes watching people like that compete for you know the top prize you know prestige."

Bertrand has several national and international championship titles and has been a member of the U.S. national team for four years.

Joshua "Turbo" Borrow, also featured on the show, says he's been training for a year and says he's looking forward to bringing more exposure to the sport.

"It's got more heart and more passion," said Borrow. "It hurts so bad because you're doing unnatural movements."

The group, including newest member Derrick Safe, says their favorite part is what goes on after a match.

"Getting around other guys and seeing the levels and how serious it was and the comradery," said Self. "It was like a big family."

"It's like meeting up with all your best friends," said Borrow, who's originally from Syracuse, New York. "You hate each other on the table. You want to fight each other the entire time but afterwards, it's like a big party."

Game of Arms airs on the AMC network every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

