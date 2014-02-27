Louisiana Saltwater Series releases 2014 schedule

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:
The Louisiana Saltwater Redfish Tournament will commence its 2014 season at Boudreaux's Marina in Cocodrie on March 8, and will visit eight different marinas across Louisiana's coast to create a true test of the best and the most exciting season yet. The coming year marks the fifth anniversary of the LASS redfish trail.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, tournament host, will be commemorating the milestone with new prizes and partnerships and will again participate in a live weigh-in hosted by Marsh and Bayou Magazine at the Northshore Boat-N-Fishing Show for the May 3 event.
"This year kicks off our fifth annual Louisiana Saltwater Series, and each year, the tournament continues to grow," said LDWF Secretary Robert Barham. "These events are not only intended to highlight and promote the state's many fishing opportunities but to enlist Louisiana anglers as citizen scientists to help collect scientifically valuable data by tagging all fish caught."
Last year, 880 redfish were tagged and released, bringing the tournament's grand total of redfish tagged to 2,858 since its establishment in 2010.
All information related to the events, including the on-line registration is available at www.lasaltwaterseries.com. For a detailed map of tagged redfish by location click here.
