Dove hunter survey in progress through March 16

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The LDWF is surveying dove hunters across the state to share their experiences and opinions about dove hunting. Topics include season dates, hunting activities, hunting success, ammunition used, as well as demographic variables.

To participate in this on-line survey visit the LDWF website at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting and follow the link provided. Interested hunters will have until March 16, 2014 to participate in the survey. The full survey consists of 13 questions and an additional section provides space for comments. The survey can be taken by anyone, but LDWF is interested in the opinions of dove hunters.

For more information, contact Dr. Jeff Duguay, LDWF Wildlife Division, at jduguay@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2353.

