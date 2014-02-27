Would-be carjacker caught - couldn't operate the manual transmission!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

So you want to steal a car. Well, you'd best know how to drive any kind of vehicle, or you could be caught before you get away. Case in point: a young suspect in Lafayette forcefully removes a woman from her car and throws her on the ground before jumping in her car. Turns out the would-be crook couldn't operate a manual transmission and had to jump out and run! Yes, that happened, and you can hear more at noon and read more HERE.

Also today, new clinical trials could help the lives of heart patients. We'll give you a glimpse of the groundbreaking medical device known as a "dissolvable stent."

Plus, he was found near death on the Gulf Coast three years ago, now "Chance" the dolphin is not only healed, but learning how to paint like Picasso! And now he's not the only dolphin taking up art.

Ben tells me we'll warm into the 50's during the afternoon. It will be chilly again tonight, but it should remain above freezing. What about Friday and our weekend? Does Mardi Gras look okay so far? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!