Would-be carjacker caught - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Would-be carjacker caught - couldn't operate the manual transmission!

Harold Sam. (Source: Lafayette Police Department) Harold Sam. (Source: Lafayette Police Department)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.  

So you want to steal a car. Well, you'd best know how to drive any kind of vehicle, or you could be caught before you get away. Case in point: a young suspect in Lafayette forcefully removes a woman from her car and throws her on the ground before jumping in her car. Turns out the would-be crook couldn't operate a manual transmission and had to jump out and run! Yes, that happened, and you can hear more at noon and read more HERE.

Also today, new clinical trials could help the lives of heart patients. We'll give you a glimpse of the groundbreaking medical device known as a "dissolvable stent."

Plus, he was found near death on the Gulf Coast three years ago, now "Chance" the dolphin is not only healed, but learning how to paint like Picasso! And now he's not the only dolphin taking up art.

Ben tells me we'll warm into the 50's during the afternoon. It will be chilly again tonight, but it should remain above freezing. What about Friday and our weekend? Does Mardi Gras look okay so far? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

Remember,  you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly