Authorities: Would-be carjacker foiled by stick shift

Posted By Michael Cooper
Harold Sam. (Source: Lafayette Police Department) Harold Sam. (Source: Lafayette Police Department)
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) -

An 18-year-old Scott man has been arrested following a failed carjacking, authorities said.

Lafayette Police spokesman Paul Mouton said 18-year-old Harold Le'Dante Sam was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with attempted carjacking, attempted simple kidnapping, resisting an officer and marijuana possession.

"The victim told police she was entering her vehicle when the suspect forcefully removed her and threw her to the ground," Mouton said. "Once inside of the vehicle, Sam was unable to operate it due to the fact it was a manual transmission."

Mouton said Sam tried to get the victim, who was not injured during the incident, to get back in the vehicle but she refused.

Sam was arrested a short time later after fleeing the scene, Mouton said.

