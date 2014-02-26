LaGrange's Markel Thomas signs with Texas College

The college football signings continuing to roll through LaGrange.
Today it was Cornerback Markel Thomas, who's taking his talents to Texas College. He'll join Gators teammate Jalen Smith in Tyler, Texas playing for the Steers.
Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for May 21: Delaila J O'Neal, 8 Hazel House Ton Brady, 54 Annette Crouts, 56 Deacon Sam Orsot Destiney Mackey, 6 Mari Brown Marie Lecompte Riley Jacobs, 6 Tamika Wallace, 38 Terry Baron, 1 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for May 21: Delaila J O'Neal, 8 Hazel House Ton Brady, 54 Annette Crouts, 56 Deacon Sam Orsot Destiney Mackey, 6 Mari Brown Marie Lecompte Riley Jacobs, 6 Tamika Wallace, 38 Terry Baron, 1 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Big news about a gifted canine star. Jeanie, a well-known Lake Charles, LA therapy dog is one of only 21 courageous canines to be advancing to the semifinal rounds of the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.More >>
Big news about a gifted canine star. Jeanie, a well-known Lake Charles, LA therapy dog is one of only 21 courageous canines to be advancing to the semifinal rounds of the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.More >>