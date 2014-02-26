Police respond to alleged gang threats with show of solidarity - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police respond to alleged gang threats with show of solidarity

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Alleged threats of gang activity brought out a large police presence at Calcasieu District Court Wednesday morning.

More than 25 uniformed Lake Charles Police officers showed up in a sign of solidarity after an incident last week.

Police Chief Don Dixon said the case involves the suspects indicted in connection with the string of Radio Shack robberies in Houston, Lake Charles and Sulphur.

According to Dixon, several of the suspects tried to intimidate a detective by using gang signs in open court last week.

"We are not going to tolerate it. That's not going to happen. We are not afraid. We are not afraid of anybody," Dixon said. "We are the thin blue line. We are the ones who protect the citizens from the criminal element of this parish.

"We want to send a message if you are a gang banger or wanna-be gang banger in Houston. Keep your asses in Houston. You're not welcome here. If you come over here and commit a crime we will identify you, we will hunt you down and we will catch you. Houston is not a safe haven. We will bring you back. You will be prosecuted. We are smarter than you. We are better than you. That's the message."

Not much progress was made on the case Wednesday. With so many defendants and each having their own attorney, all involved agreed to defer the motions hearing to another day.

Meanwhile, Judge Robert Wyatt said he would like to try for a June trial date.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

