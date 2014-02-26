LCPD Lieutenant issued DWI summons

Lieutenant Robert Rhodes with the Lake Charles Police Department was issued a misdemeanor summons for DWI on Tuesday at about 8:23 p.m.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle stopped in the roadway in the area of Pryce and Ann streets. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Rhodes, a 30-year veteran with the LCPD, was believed to have been ill and was brought to a local hospital.

At the hospital, it was determined that Rhodes may have been impaired. Rhodes refused to submit a chemical test for intoxication.

He was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

