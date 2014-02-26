Mardi Gras weekend weather outlook

As the Mardi Gras weekend approaches, the weather outlook continues to improve for scheduled outdoor activities.

The only big question mark in the forecast is the timing of the wet weather on Sunday.

Here is a look at the extended parade forecasts:

Feb. 28: Merchants Parade

After a cool Thursday, a warming trend will arrive on Friday, as a weak frontal boundary nears the area. This front will increase clouds throughout the day on Friday, as highs climb into the mid 60s during the afternoon hours. By early evening, expect an isolated chance for a light shower as the boundary swings through, but the chance for rain remains less than 10%. Parade time temperatures will be on the cool side with temperaturess falling from the 60s into the upper 50s by late evening.

March 1: Krewe of Omega/Krewe of Barkus/Jennings Mardi Gras/Leesville Mardi Gras parades

The Saturday forecast is a warmer one, as highs climb into the low 70s under partly sunny skies. There will be an increase in moisture, so some morning fog is possible before giving way to afternoon sun. The increase in moisture could lead to a sporadic shower, especially during the morning, but the chance at seeing any rain during parade times is minimal.

March 2: Children's Parade/Lighted Boat Parade

Sunday will be the biggest question mark in regard to the upcoming forecast, as another storm system begins to influence our weather. There will be more clouds than sun for Sunday's parades, with high temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Rain chances remain low for the Children's Parade, but by later in the evening, a line of storms will begin to develop across East Texas. The timing will be critical, but overall the worst of the wet weather looks like it will come in well after parade activities wrap up.

A quick look at Mardi Gras day reveals colder temperatures, but a much sunnier day as compared to Lundi Gras. Highs look to remain in the 50s, but any leftover rain from Lundi Gras will be long gone by Mardi Gras morning.

