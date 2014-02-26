Tattoos for a cause, taking a stand against bullying - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tattoos for a cause, taking a stand against bullying

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Dozens of people in southwest Louisiana are joining a movement against bullying by getting pony tattoos, inspired by the popular children's television show, "My Little Pony".

"It's a reminder for us that everyday I see that tattoo and think that what I say to somebody might affect them in a way that pushes them over, they might be the person who hurts themselves" said Justine Zerangue at DSI Customs Tattoo Shop in Lake Charles. 

The movement started after a tattoo artist in Sugarland, Texas heard the story of Michael Morones; an 11-year-old boy in North Carolina who tried to kill himself after being bullied for liking "My Little Pony".

"It's something that everybody has felt" said Amanda Fontenot, who convinced seven of her family members to get a tattoo to join the movement.  "Knowing even, for a child, that you're not alone, and that people love you and accept you for no matter what you choose to do, is something that is indescribable" Fontenot said.

Darin Owens is the owner of DSI Customs Tattoo Shop who started doing the tattoos in Lake Charles. 

"It's an epidemic and it's horrible" Owens said.  "Every individual is just that- an individual and you don't have the right to perceive your ways on to them" he added. 

Artists at Revolution Ink Tattoo Shop located at 12125 Lake Charles Highway in Leesville, are also participating in the campaign. 

While the tattoos are one way to show support for Morones, tattoos aren't for everybody.  A gofundme page has been created for Morones and has already raised over $70,000 for his family, medical costs and an anti-bullying campaign.

A website has been set up and donations can be made at www.michaelmorones.org.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly