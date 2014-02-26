Beauregard Parish standoff over - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Beauregard Parish standoff over

Posted By Michael Cooper
Trevor Simon. (Source: Beuaregard Parish Sheriff's Office) Trevor Simon. (Source: Beuaregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A standoff at a home on Alston Cemetery Road in Ragley ended without incident Wednesday.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Joe Toler said Trevor Simon, 20, was taken into custody.

"(We) responded to a residence in Ragley this afternoon following a report received that a man had threatened to harm himself and possibly any officers responding," Toler said in a news release.

Simon was wanted in connection with a robbery in New Orleans, Toler said.

Bond is pending.

