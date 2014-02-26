Lake Charles woman accused of abusing 10-month-old

A 28-year-old Lake Charles woman has been accused of physically abusing a 10-month-old, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Jennifer Lee Eastwood was arrested Monday.

"Deputies were dispatched after receiving a complaint regarding Eastwood physically abusing a 10-month-old female family member," Myers said Wednesday in a news release. "Deputies learned Eastwood struck the victim with her hand, causing numerous whelps to her leg."

Eastwood was charged with cruelty to a juvenile and her bond was set at $100,000 by Judge Richard Wilson.

Myers said the victim was removed from the home by the Department of Children & Family Services.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.