Blind man gets his guns back after fatal shooting

(Source: WESH/NBC)

State Police Haz-Mat crews remain on the scene of a gas well blowout in Acadia Parish. Well control crews are expected to arrive at the site today to cap the well. The incident prompted the closure of Highway 13 south of Eunice and the evacuation of a dozen nearby homes. You can learn more about what happened at noon and HERE.

Also today, a look at how more and more of Louisiana is vanishing underwater. Some parts of the coast are losing their names, so we'll look at how coastal erosion is now erasing actual places on the map.

In Florida, a legally blind man will get his guns back after being acquitted in the shooting death of another man. Learn more about the case at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Plus, is a new product designed to entertain your feline friends really all it's cracked up to be? We'll show you whether the "Cat's Meow" is really the cat's meow.

Ben tells me colder temperatures have arrived – expect to be in the 40's most of the day. Tonight will be much colder and we'll be near freezing by the morning. What about tomorrow? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this."
  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

