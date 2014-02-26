Blind man gets his guns back after fatal shooting

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

State Police Haz-Mat crews remain on the scene of a gas well blowout in Acadia Parish. Well control crews are expected to arrive at the site today to cap the well. The incident prompted the closure of Highway 13 south of Eunice and the evacuation of a dozen nearby homes. You can learn more about what happened at noon and HERE.

Also today, a look at how more and more of Louisiana is vanishing underwater. Some parts of the coast are losing their names, so we'll look at how coastal erosion is now erasing actual places on the map.

In Florida, a legally blind man will get his guns back after being acquitted in the shooting death of another man. Learn more about the case at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Plus, is a new product designed to entertain your feline friends really all it's cracked up to be? We'll show you whether the "Cat's Meow" is really the cat's meow.

Ben tells me colder temperatures have arrived – expect to be in the 40's most of the day. Tonight will be much colder and we'll be near freezing by the morning. What about tomorrow? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!