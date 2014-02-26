McNeese-Houston game suspended due to thunderstorm, game to be resume April 29

The following is a news release from the McNeese State Sports Information Department.

The McNeese State baseball team held a two-run a lead heading to the eighth inning as Houston responded with runs of its own to take a 5-2 lead before the game was suspended in the top of the ninth due to heavy thunderstorms in the area.

The game will resume when the Cougars come to Lake Charles for a regularly scheduled game with the Cowboys on April 29.

When the game resumes, James Cantu will come to the plate with a 1-2 count as McNeese will trail 5-2.

Senior Chayse Marion finished 2-for-4 on the night with a run scored while Reed Gordy and Cameron Toole batted in runs.

The Cowboys made the first mark as Reed Gordy's two-out single up the middle scored Chayse Marion to take a 1-0 lead in the McNeese side of the fourth inning.

A run was added to the Cowboys' lead in the seventh as back-to-back doubles from Clay Payne and Cameron Toole plated another run to jump ahead of Houston 2-0.

McNeese survived multiple threats from the Cougars in the early going as they left the bases loaded in the first and fourth innings and were prevented from scoring a run to tie the game in the fifth on a Matt Williams throw to Toole for an outstanding out at the plate.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys could not keep the Houston bats cold as the Cougars woke up in the eighth inning with a two-run dinger from Justin Montemayor to tie the game at 2-2 with one out. Houston would not slow down as it added three more runs off a Jacob Luenberg double and a sacrifice bunt.

McNeese returns home for a weekend series against Valparaiso that begins Friday at 6 p.m.