McNeese's Langner and Allred Named SLC Players of the Week

By McNeese Assistant SID Pam LaFosse:

FRISCO, Texas-- McNeese softball swept Southland Conference player of the week honors with outfielder Lauren Langner being named hitter of the week and sophomore Jamie Allred earning pitcher of the week honors. The hitter of the week honor is the second for the Cowgirls this season. Kim Kennedy received the honor following the first week of the season. The pitcher of the week is the first for McNeese this season.

Langner, a junior from Pearland, Texas led McNeese at the plate in a doubleheader win over Stephen F. Austin and then a good showing at the Easton Bama Bash over the weekend. Langner ended the week with a .500 batting average, 727 slugging percent and a .522 on base percent. She went 11-for-22 with three doubles, one triple and two RBI. She ended the Bama Bash with a .375 batting average with six hits in 16 at bats, one double and scored two runs. Langner was one of two Cowgirls named to the Bama Bash All-Tournament team.

Allred, a sophomore from Hallsville, Texas had an outstanding week in the circle for the Cowgirls. Allred posted a 2-1 record last week with both wins coming at the Easton Bama Bash. Allred picked up an 8-2 win over Central Florida and was the winning pitcher in the Cowgirls' 5-3 upset win over No. 7 Alabama in the final game of the tournament. Allred gave up three hits to Alabama and struck out six. She ended the week with 16 strikeouts in 22.0 innings and a 1.91 ERA.

After last weeks win over Alabama, McNeese received votes in this week's USA Today/NFCA Top 25 poll, receiving three votes. McNeese also received one vote in this week's ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.