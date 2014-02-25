CPSB balances projected 2014-2015 budget - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSB balances projected 2014-2015 budget

(Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Coming into Tuesday's budget meeting, the Calcasieu Parish School Board was looking at a $10 million budget deficit for the 2014-2015 school year.

"You've already taken some steps for next year's budget, leaving us with a balance to reduce of $6,568,000," said Karl Bruchhaus, Chief Financial Officer for the CPSB.

Bruchhaus says by voting to consolidate Reynaud Middle School, along with other reductions, the board was able to take that $10 million deficit down to $6.5 million.

"We're now estimating that we're using $3 million out of general fund reserves to balance next year's budget," explained Bruchhaus.

Bruchhaus says that's in anticipation of a few things, including a 2.75 percent increase in MFP.

"Governor Jindal has put in his budget for next year MFP 2.75% growth factor. That will amount to $2,750,000," said Bruchhaus.

Even though board members approved the projected budget outlook for next year, which seems to be balanced, there's still a projected deficit for this year.

"The board adopted a budget revision tonight which is the second budget revision of the year. Typically, we do three. There is a current projected deficit for this current year of about $1.3 million," said Bruchhaus.

Bruchhaus says it's a small deficit projection for this time of year, but nonetheless, will have to be addressed.

He added that it's still a challenge to meet budget each year due to increasing benefit costs. In just the last five years, he says they've increased from $53 million to $70 million.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Virginia beach man arrested for threatening a member of Congress

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:06:28 GMT
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    (Source: justice.gov)(Source: justice.gov)
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>
    A man in Virginia has been arrested for threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress, authorities say.  The United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Virginia released that Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, made the threat to Congressman Scott Taylor during a marijuana policy discussion.  During the discussion, The USAO says that Godwin stated, "Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this." God...More >>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly