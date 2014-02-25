State Police respond to well blowout in Acadia Parish

State Police responded to a major well blowout on Tuesday near La. 13 and La. 370 in Acadia Parish.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area, and residents were encouraged to evacuate, due to a natural gas leak Tuesday night. The nearby Cleco Power Plant was also evacuated.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office had previously released an evacuation order for residents living within 1.5 miles of La. 13 near Buckhorn. The affected area is Hwy 13 between Hwy 370 and Tiger Lane.

Motorists are encouraged to detour via La. 365, La. 367, US Hwy 190 and La. 13.

Firefighters and state Haz-Mat teams responded to the incident. Although no fire has been reported, authorities are still monitoring the situation.

State Police released this statement Wednesday morning: "This morning haz-mat crews are making assessments at the site of the well blowout. Public Safety remains our number one concern, and the mile and a half evacuation zone will remain in place until it is safe for people to return to the area. We will have updated information as soon as it becomes available."

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.