Breaux Bridge man wanted on dog fighting charges, arrested - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Antonio Boyd. (Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office) Antonio Boyd. (Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)
Jason Haskett Jr. (Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office) Jason Haskett Jr. (Source: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (KPLC) -

Officers with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a Breaux Bridge man wanted in connection with an investigation into dog fighting in the area.

On Feb. 20, the St. Martin Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Jason Hasket Jr. on charges of dog fighting, cruelty to animals and possession of narcotics.

Authorities also issued a search warrant for 35-year-old Antonio Boyd of Breaux Bridge. Boyd was wanted in connection with suspected dog fighting and drug and weapons activity.

Boyd was arrested Tuesday and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Boyd is charged with 47 counts of Cruelty to Animals, Dog Fighting, Possession of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II C.D.S., Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III C.D.S., Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Number or Mark, and Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Boyd's bond has been set at $140,000.

More on the story is available HERE.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

