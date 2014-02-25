Authorities ask for help after windows shot out in Sulphur

Authorities are asking for help after windows were shot out at two Sulphur business on Feb. 16.

Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats said the incident happened around 3:50 a.m. and that the two business were the Family Dollar Store and the Troy Nix Karate School on Ruth Street.

"Security video showed a four-door sedan entering the camera range where evidence was found in the karate school incident," Coats said. "The investigation into this and other incidents is ongoing."

Anyone with information can contact Sulphur Police at 337-527-4500.

