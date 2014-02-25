Woman sought in connection with robbery

Authorities are asking for help with identifying the woman wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Moss Bluff convenience store on Monday, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said the suspect has been described as a white woman, 30 to 40 years old, about 5-foot-6 with dirty blond hair. Myers said the suspect was wearing a LSU baseball hat, dark sunglasses, a blue jean jacket and socks covering her hands.

"A woman entered the store brandishing a handgun, demanded the clerk's cell phone and forced her into the store restroom," Myers said. "Once the clerk was inside the restroom, the suspect pushed a cabinet down in front of the restroom door in an attempt to lock the clerk inside. After stealing an undisclosed amount of money, the woman fled the store."

The robbery happened at 1:45 a.m. at the Five-Star convenience store at 2577 U.S. 171 North.

Anyone with information can contact the CPSO at 337-491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 337-439-2222.

