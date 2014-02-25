Meeting to focus on job opportunities in Southwest Louisiana

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The Louisiana Rehabilitation Council at its quarterly meeting Feb. 27-28 in Lake Charles will discuss employment opportunities in Southwest Louisiana and ways workers with disabilities and employers can help each other achieve their goals.

Employers, disability advocates and the public are invited to attend the meeting to be held over two days at the Richmond Suites Hotel, 2600 Moeling Street in Lake Charles. The meeting is free and open to the public.

"Industry is driving growth there, but jobs are being created in many sectors and we want to ensure that people with disabilities are able to participate in this historic period of economic growth," said Curt Eysink, executive director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The session on Thursday, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., will feature a vocational rehabilitation success story, an address from Mark Martin, director of Louisiana Rehabilitation Services, and updates from various agency representatives. Friday's session, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., includes a presentation on the Vocational Rehabilitation state plan and the LRC's business meeting.

The 25-member LRC, appointed by the Governor, represents a cross section of stakeholders who meet quarterly to provide advice and guidance to Louisiana Rehabilitation Services leadership. LRS, a department within the LWC's Office of Workforce Development, works to help people with disabilities obtain and maintain employment through its flagship Vocational Rehabilitation program.

The VR program offers individuals with disabilities services designed to provide them with the skills, resources, and expectations needed to find employment and develop lifelong careers. In 2013, LRS served more than 26,978 Louisiana citizens with disabilities through the VR program.

The next LRC meeting is slated for April 3-4 in Baton Rouge.

For additional information or if you have a disability and require special accommodations, such as an interpreter, please contact Paige Kelly at either 225-219-2947 or toll-free 1-800-737-2958, or by email, pkelly1@lwc.la.gov