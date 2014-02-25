Four arrested in Vernon Parish drug bust - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Four arrested in Vernon Parish drug bust

Theda Guidry. (Source: Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force)
Shannon Martin. (Source: Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force)
Tina Ingalls. (Source: Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force)
Earl Guidry. (Source: Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force)
VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Four people have been arrested following a traffic stop on Monday, which led to the discovery of narcotics by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force.

Driving the vehicle was 29-year-old Theda I. Guidry of Pitkin. Also in the vehicle were 37-year-old Shannon L. Martin, 37-year-old Tina M. Ingalls and 27-year-old Earl J Guidry, all of Pitkin, as well as four juveniles.

"During the (traffic) stop, the individuals were observed to be in possession of illegal narcotics. The subjects were detained and transported to the Narcotics Task Force Office, where they were interviewed and subsequently arrested," said the Task Force in a news release.

Guidry was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Driving Under Suspension, When Lighted Lamps are Required, Open Container, Public Bribery, and Four counts of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person under 17.

Martin was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Two counts Bench Warrant, Open Container, and Four counts of Controlled Dangerous Substance in Presence of a Person under 17.

Ingalls was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Open Container, and Four counts of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person under 17.

Guidry was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Open Container, and Four counts of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person under 17.

The juveniles were released to relatives.

Bonds in the case were pending at the time this information was released by the Task Force.

