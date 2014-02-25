Rayne PD charge woman with attempted second-degree murder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Rayne PD charge woman with attempted second-degree murder

Torie Gibson. (Source: Rayne Police Department) Torie Gibson. (Source: Rayne Police Department)
RAYNE, LA (KPLC) -

A woman has been arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder, following an investigation by the City of Rayne Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at King City Grocery. Upon arriving at the scene, a female victim advised that 34-year-old Torie Gibson had fired at her multiple times.

Officers attempted to locate the suspect the night of the incident but were unsuccessful. Following a preliminary investigation, a warrant was obtained for Gibson's arrest.

Gibson was arrested on Monday. She is charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Discharging a Firearm within city limits.

Gibson was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail without incident. Her bond was set at $60,000 by Judge Jim Cunningham.

